Naval Chief unveils projects in Bayelsa to enhance officers’ welfare

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa, Jan. 12, 2021 The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) ,Vice Admiral Ibokete Ekwe Ibas, has inaugurated four newly constructed and fully furnished apartment buildings in the Central Naval Command ( CNC), Bayelsa.

This, he said, was to boost professional efficiency of the Nigerian Naval personnel.

Ibas inaugurated the transit accommodation for Officers, the Chief Boatswain’s Mate Institutional House, Senior Rating Accommodation and Junior Rating Arrival Hall in Camp Porbeni of CNC on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Central Naval Command was created in 2012 and is the smallest naval command in Nigeria.

Ibas, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, ( FOC) Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Suleiman Garba, said the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an important event observed in commemoration of the end of the Second World War.

“In Commonwealth member countries, the Remembrance Day is observed on Nov. 11, yearly. However in Nigeria, the date was changed to Jan. 15 annually in commemoration of the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

“On this note, I will like to first remember and commend the sacrifices of our fallen heroes and veterans of the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War and Peace Support Operations around the world.

“I also seize this opportunity to pay tribute to our colleagues currently engaged in various operations particularly the ongoing anti-COT, anti-piracy, counter insurgency, counter terrorism and anti -armed banditry operations in various parts of the country, ” he said.

He said that providing residential accommodations for Nigerian Naval personnel where they might be had become a focal priority of the Nigerian Navy in recent times.

“It gives me great pleasure to commission the Junior Officers block, the purposefully built Chief Boatswain’s Mate Institution accommodation, Senior rating accommodation and Junior rating Arrival Hall,” he said.

He said that the ongoing construction of internal roads and drainage system in Camp Porbeni were on course to be completed shortly, to significantly improve its aesthetics.

The FOC commended the Chief of Naval Staff for conceiving the projects which were geared toward ameliorating the accommodation shortages being experienced by naval personnel serving in Yenagoa.

The Chief of Naval Staff was visibly satisfied with the quality of the buildings, which he noted, would serve officers and ratings of the force.

In his address, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa said that he was delighted at the infrastructural development going on in the Central Naval Command.

He urged other security agencies to emulate the good works the Nigerian Navy was doing in her barracks all over the country.

The governor, Rprepresented by the Commissioner for Land and Housing, Mr Esau Andrew, said that the Bayelsa Government was ready to work with the Nigerian Navy.

In his part, the Chief Staff Officer of the Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral S.O. Agada, said the CNC is the youngest command among the Nigerian Navy commands and required sustained efforts to ensure that all her personnel were accommodated in the shortest time.

He assured the officers serving in Yenagoa of befitting accommodations.

The ceremony was attended by service chiefs in Bayelsa as well as some members of the Navy’s host community.

