Nigerian Legion realises N11m from donations in Kano

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano, Jan. 12, 2021 The Nigerian Legion on Tuesday realised N11.4 million as donations at the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Launch and Appeal Celebration in Kano State.

Newsmen reports that the highest donations of N4.4 million and N2 million were received from the Kano State Government and 44 Local Government Chairmen of the state respectively.

The Chief Launcher, Alhaji Inuwa Waya, donated N500,000, Permanent Secretaries in the state N250,000 while the State Executive Council donated N1 million.

Similarly, the Police Command in Kano and Commander, Nigerian Army 3 Brigade, Kano donated N50,000 each respectively.

The five Emirates in Kano donated N250,000, all the tertiary institutions in the state contributed N450,000, while other groups donated various amounts.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said that the annual event was aimed at paying tribute to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who made sacrifices in the defence of the country.

The governor said that the event was significant as it presented an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes.

“Nigerian armed forces played important role in ensuring peace and security both within and outside the country.

“I call on all to reciprocate the supreme sacrifice of the fallen heroes by contributing to the welfare and survival of ex-servicemen,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi Bagobiri, the Nigeria Legion Chairman in Kano, thanked the state government and others for the donations.

