NPA expects 20 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, Jan. 12, 2021 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Jan. 12 to Jan. 25.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk malt, container, soda ash and bulk salt.

NPA reports that another 12 ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, base oil and petrol.

Also, the organisation said that 16 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, bulk fertilizer, butane gas and container.

