PWDs seek collaboration with MDAs for bill passage in Kaduna Assembly

By Hassana Yakubu

Kaduna, Jan. 12, 2021 The Joint Association of People with Disability (PWDs), Kaduna state chapter, is seeking partnership with relevant stakeholders, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) working on the proposed disability bill in the state for its speedy passage.

The leader of the group, Alhaji Rilwanu Mohammed, said this during an advocacy visit by the disability community to Ministry of Human Service and Social Denvelopment on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Mohammed, who expressed concerned about the slow movement of the bill, said, “that is why disability groups and some civil society groups find it necessary to partner the ministry to ensure proposed disability bill sees the light of the day.

“We seek partnership with some civil society groups to make input so as to ensure the State has the most powerful disability bill.”

He said that the disability community was very optimistic that with the cooperation and understanding of the MDAs, the bill would see the light of the day

The group also expressed its sincere appreciation to the ministry for its support to people with disability while thanking the ministry for the effort put in place to ensure the actualisation of the proposed disability bill.

He noted that the issue of disability should not be left in the hands of government alone.

He said that there was the need for philanthropic and corporate organisations to also contribute their quota in changing the plight of people with disability and vulnerable groups.

Mr Joshua James, the Executive Director, Jalab leaders Concept, said his organisation had provided the platform for citizens to engaged governance process in the state via its radio programme.

Jame said that the open governance partnership (OGP) was for the citizens to be part of government by bringing citizens together to dialogue and talk about issues affecting them.

“That is why we decided that on issue of disability in Kaduna state, the OGP has openned its platform for citizens to come and engage in the process.”

According to him, the organisation is working to know progress made on the disability bill, adding; “if the bill is passed into law its will promote good life for people with disability.

“That is why we are deeply interested both in providing technical and financial support for the passage of the bill.”

On his part, Alhaji Adamu Mansur, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Service and Social Development, who received the delegation of the disability community and some civil society groups assured them that the disability bill would soon be passed into law.

“I assure you that the disability bill will soon be passed into law because the present administration is so unique and always supports stakeholders’ ideas,” he said.

He said the law review committee had looked at the bill and it had already been returned to the ministry of justice for necessary adjustment.

“It will be returned to government house and to State House of Assembly as an executive bill,” he added.

He described the state Assembly as a very robust one, adding that whenever a bill was sent the Assemblymen made sure it had express consideration and be passed.

According to him, when the bill is passed other state will try to adopt it.

He assured them that the ministry would continue in its effort in ensuring that the disability bill saw the light of the day soon.

