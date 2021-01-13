SUBEB releases list of 600 newly recruited teachers in Ekiti

By Yinusa Ishola

Ado-Ekiti, Jan 12, 2021 The Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has released the names of 600 newly recruited primary school teachers on the state’s website.

Mr Tope Babalola, the Board’s Director of Social Mobilisation and Media, said this in a statement issued on behalf of its Chairman, Prof. Femi Akinwumi, on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti

According to the statement, the newly engaged teachers were the first batch to be employed from the recruitment and documentation process carried out by SUBEB recently.

The statement advised successful applicants to check the list by logging into the Ekiti State website via : http://ekitistate.gov.ng/jobs.

It said that the 600 successful applicants and already notified 100 newly recruited teachers under the Federal Teachers Scheme would undergo a four-day induction training workshop from Jan.18, at designated centres across the state.

The statement said the exercise would be carried out under strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols announced recently by the state hovernment.

It added that venues for the induction and other relevant information would be made available to the successful candidates in due course.

The statement also clarified that the recruitment was devoid of political, religious, ethnic or gender bias, saying, “ the exercise was strictly based on merit”.

It charged the newly recruited teachers to see their employment as a call to duty, stressing that they should judiciously utilise the opportunity given to them by being diligent, loyal and dedicated to their duty.

The statement noted that the exercise would be continuous as more successful applicants would be employed in due course.

