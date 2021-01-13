Tatarusanu proves shootout hero for AC Milan in Italian Cup

Milan, Jan. 13, 2021 AC Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu celebrated a rare appearance with a penalty kick save to help his side to a 5-4 shootout victory on Tuesday.

The feat came following a 0-0 draw with Torino in the Italian Cup.

Romanian Tatarusanu saved from Torino’s Tomas Rincon to secure victory for his side and a meeting with either local rivals Inter Milan or Fiorentina in the quarter-finals.

Those two sides are in action on Wednesday.

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was given his first start since a thigh injury ruled him out for six weeks in November, but he was replaced at half-time in what was a low-key return.

After a tame first half in which neither side created much in the way of goalscoring chances, AC Milan came out with more purpose in the second half.

They might have been 2-0 up inside the opening 15 minutes, after Rafael Leao forced a good save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the Torino goal.

Soon after, Diogo Dalot should have scored when a rebound fell kindly to him, but his effort skewed onto the post.

AC Milan substitute goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was red-carded on the bench for dissent on a frustrating night as Brahim Diaz blasted over with the best chance of the second half.

Tatarusanu then won the game with his shootout heroics.

