Tinubu greets Senate President, Lawan, at 62

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, Jan. 12, 2021 Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, has congratulated the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, as he clocks 62.

He commended Lawan for providing collegial leadership in the Senate and fostering a harmonious relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive.

Tinubu, in a congratulatory message on Tuesday in Lagos, said that the Senate President had helped foster a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and Executive.

The APC leader noted that this cooperative relationship had facilitated the passage of important legislation for the benefit of the nation.

“I join the family, friends, colleagues, and associates of the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, in congratulating him on his 62nd birthday.

“We thank God for the gift of life and for giving him the health and vigour to witness another birthday.

“Dr Ahmed Lawan has helped the cause of national governance by providing consistent, collegial leadership in the Senate.

“This comes as no surprise given his academic background and legislative experience,” he said.

The former Lagos State governor also commended the Senate President for his efforts to improve the legislative performance of the Senate and to forge a productive relationship with the executive branch.

He prayed that he may continue along this proper and vital path.

“As he turns 62, our prayers are with him as we ask beneficent and munificent Almighty Allah to grant him even greater wisdom and vitality.

“We pray for many more years for him to live a good and full life and continue in the service of our beloved country,” he said.

