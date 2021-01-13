Women on the Winning Edge announces annual conference

The Funke Felix-Adejumo foundation today announced the 7th edition of its annual conference- women on the winning Edge.

A female development conference focused on celebrating womanhood via various social impact activities. The programme typically features a music festival, international speakers, panel sessions with a high light of it- give back to widows who come into a special shop to “shop for free”.

Prior events have had speakers from various countries around the world, America, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom to mention a few.

To be held virtually this year, the convener, Reverend Funke Felix Adejumo had this to say: “It is always a pleasure to celebrate womanhood and bless humanity- as you do know a woman is a fulcrum in the society with contributions in both paid and unpaid jobs”

“We typically set this day aside to help enlighten, educate, entertain and engage her in musical worship”. International Ministers Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey and various award-winning music ministers will be performing and the foundation reports that it is particularly excited about the ability to reach more women virtually this year.

The Funke Felix-Adejumo foundation is a social impact organization founded by Funke Felix-Adejumo a Life coach, Gospel Minister and woman of many parts, the foundation runs an orphanage, a shelter service for abused woman, structured mentorships and retreats for all women from all walks of life.

Like this: Like Loading...