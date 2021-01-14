2020 Insights into the Smart City Market in Europe and Middle-East/Africa – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report analyses cities’ spending on the smart city market. It details the scale of their projects, the percentage of (inter)communal budgets it represents, both overall and by “smart” area, along with growth trajectories.

It covers the EMEA region and includes case studies of 8 major metropolitan areas in the region: Paris – London – Antwerp – Wroclaw – Cape Town – Tel Aviv – Kigali – Dubai

These close-up looks deliver a detailed snapshot of the city, its approach to building a smart city, and an exploration of two major smart city projects and how they align with key priorities relating to the segments and sub-segments analysed:

Video-surveillance

Smart parkings

Smart lighting

Public waste management

Air quality monitoring

Citizen Relationship Management (CRM)

The report provides market updates by major smart city area and projection up to 2024 and addresses the following questions:

What are cities’ top priorities?

How much value will the six identified key sub-segments generate?

How has the current unprecedented global crisis affected these digital markets?

A bottom-up methodology is used in this report:

Providing maps of the cities, populations and rural areas for each examined area

A view of the size and breakdown of cities’ preliminary budgets

An assessment of cities’ “smart” solution spending and priorities via case studies

General conclusions and regional spending projections, detailing how demographic, technological, societal, political and current issue-related variables are being taken into consideration.

The 2020 version differs from the 2019 report by:

A geographic scope now confined to Europe and Africa/the Middle East (EMEA)

More detailed forecasts, supplementing the six major types of smart solution explored in 2019 with six key sub-segments whose market dynamics are examined more closely

An examination of the global impact of COVID-19 which has forced a rethink of how this unprecedented crisis has increased reliance on digital tech as purveyor of “continuity” and potential savings

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Report framework

2.1. How and when do cities start to “get smart”?

2.2. Cities’ contribution to smart city financing

2.3. Core areas and segments assessed in the report

3. Case studies: 8 global metropolises in EMEA

3.1. Map of case studies

3.2. Key parameters

3.3. Paris

3.4. London

3.5. Antwerp

3.6. Wroclaw

3.7. Cape Town

3.8. Tel Aviv

3.9. Kigali

3.10. Dubai

3.11. Cities’ smart city spending: Synthesis

4. Market estimates

4.1. Methodology

4.2. Smart city market drivers

4.2.1. Technological maturity

4.2.2. Evolving strategies

4.2.3. Financial landscape gaining structure

4.2.4. The world in crisis mode

4.3. Regional estimates

4.3.1. Europe

4.3.2. Middle East/Africa

4.4. Close-up on six market segments

4.4.1. Video-surveillance

4.4.2. Smart parkings

4.4.3. Smart lighting

4.4.4. Public waste management

4.4.5. Air quality monitoring

4.4.6. Citizen Relationship Management (CRM)

5. Annexes

5.1. The World Bank country income classification

5.2. COFOG classification (levels 1 and 2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cujwwh

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900