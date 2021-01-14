Economist urges FG to intensify efforts in computerising nation’s tax system

By Ige Adekunle

Sango-Ota (Ogun), Jan.13, 2021 An economist, Prof. Evans Osabuhien, has advised the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward computerising the tax payment system in the country.

Osabuhien, former Head of Economics Department, Covenant University, Ota, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

He was reacting to Mr Muhammad Nami, Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRs) claim that the nation lost over N5.4 trillion to multinationals through tax evasion.

NAN reports that Nami had, on Monday in Abuja, said the country lost over N5.4 trillion through taxes evasion to multinationals between 2007 and 2017.

The don noted that there was a need for the federal government to enhance the country’s tax efficiency by computerising the system through Information and Communication Technology to reduce the challenge of tax evasion.

“If the tax system is computerised, the issue of evasion will be minimised,’’ he said.

Osabuhien alleged that some companies were guilty of the allegation because of lack of data.

He called on the government to make a concerted effort toward having a good data system that would show the government’s expenditures and income inflows.

He also advised the government to improve tax morals and capacities of tax personnel through continuous training.

“There is a need for government tax officials to work with tax consultants of those companies to determine the payment taxes of such companies.’’

Osabuhien emphasised that computerising the tax system was the best solution to address the problem.

“Tax collection has gone beyond going to companies with files,’’ he said.

