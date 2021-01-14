Ethiopia’s former foreign minister killed in battle, says National Defence Force

Addis Ababa, Jan. 13, 2021 The Ethiopian National Defence Force on Wednesday afternoon announced the death of former Ethiopian foreign minister, Seyoum Mesfin during a battle in the country’s northern Tigray regional state.

Brig.- Gen. Tesfaye Ayalew, Head of the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) Deployment Department, said Mesfin was killed alongside Asmelash Woldeselassie, former Ethiopia parliament Chief Whip and Abay Tsehaye, former Ethiopian Minister of Federal Affairs during a battle earlier on Wednesday.

Ayalew said five other civilian officials and army officers were captured in the military operation, reported state media outlet of Ethiopia’s News Agency.

Ethiopia’s federal government has been carrying out military operations in the country’s northernmost Tigray regional state since Nov. 4, against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which used to rule over the region, following the TPLF’s apparent attack on the Northern Command of the ENDF.

