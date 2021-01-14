FRSC in Lagos, Ogun jointly impound 40 vehicles because occupants violated COVID-19 safety protocols

By Aisha Cole

Lagos, Jan. 13, 2021 The Lagos and Ogun states commands of the FRSC jointly impounded 40 vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday because their occupants did not observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

A correspondent who monitored the operation codenamed “Wa’ko Jeje’’ (drive gently) reports that the vehicles were impounded on the Mowe-Ibafo sector of the expressway.

NAN reports that most of the commercial buses impounded violated Convid-19 protocol by loading their buses to full capacity with passengers some of whom did not wear nose masks.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the operation was conducted to reminded motorists about the importance of patience while on the wheel.

“When diversion barriers were removed on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway during the last festival period, we recorded a lot of crashes blameable on over speeding.

“We began the operation at 6 a.m. and by 11 a.m. we had impounded 40 vehicles for one offence or another.

“The mobile court, headed by a Chief Magistrate, will pronounce penalties on the offenders using the federal and states traffic laws,’’ Ogunbemide said.

He added that some of the commercial vehicles impounded did not install speed limiting devices as demanded by law, while others were impounded for other offences.

He, however, urged road users to drive safe and stay safe by combining good driving culture with keeping the Convid-19 protocol adding that transportation sector was the easiest means of spreading the deadly virus.

In his remarks, Ogun Commander of the FRSC, Mr Muhammed Umar, said some vehicles were impounded for mechanical deficiency like travelling with poor quality tyres and other associated traffic offences.

