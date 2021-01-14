Insecurity: Benue imposes curfew on 2 LGs

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, Jan. 13, 2021 The Benue government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ukum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas as part of measures to address insecurity there.

The north-central state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu, disclosed this at the end of a security council meeting on Wednesday in Makurdi.

“The curfew will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. It is part of our efforts to tackle banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and general insecurity in the two local government areas,” Abounu told newsmen after the meeting.

He said that the security council also resolved to ban the use of motorcycles in the two areas “pending further review of the security situation”.

Abounu, however, stated that movement of patients and pregnant women for medical attention using motorcycles where there were no vehicular presence would be allowed “after thorough investigation”.

He regretted that motorcycle operators were migrating to rural communities to cause mayhem and urged security agents to intensify surveillance in the hinterland.

Speaking specifically on the ban on the use of motorcycles in Sankera area, he said it was necessitated by the persistent attacks on residents of Ukum and Katsina-Ala which led to many deaths.

“The ban is 100 per cent successful,” he declared.

