Match Day 4 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

By
Anene Peters
-
0

Abuja, Jan. 13, 2021 Following are the results of Match Day 4 fixtures in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Wednesday:

Abia Warriors 1-3 Jigawa Golden Stars

Adamawa United 0-0 Nasarawa United

Dakkada FC 1-1 MFM FC

Rangers International 2-1 FC IfeanyiUbah

Heartland FC 2-0 Enyimba International

Kano Pillars 1-0 Plateau United

Kwara United 1-1 Akwa United

Sunshine Stars 2-2 Lobi Stars

Warri Wolves 3-0 Katsina United

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Rivers United

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.