Match Day 4 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Abuja, Jan. 13, 2021 Following are the results of Match Day 4 fixtures in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Wednesday:
Abia Warriors 1-3 Jigawa Golden Stars
Adamawa United 0-0 Nasarawa United
Dakkada FC 1-1 MFM FC
Rangers International 2-1 FC IfeanyiUbah
Heartland FC 2-0 Enyimba International
Kano Pillars 1-0 Plateau United
Kwara United 1-1 Akwa United
Sunshine Stars 2-2 Lobi Stars
Warri Wolves 3-0 Katsina United
Wikki Tourists 1-0 Rivers United
