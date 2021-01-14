Navy neutralised illegal refineries, arrested 707 suspects- Adeniran

By George Odok

Calabar, Jan. 13, 2021 Retired Rear Adm. David Adeniran, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Nigerian Navy in Calabar, says the navy has neutralised 291 illegal refineries, seized 31,310 bags of rice and arrested 707 suspects.

Adeniran stated this on Wednesday while enumerating some of his achievements during his service before he retired on Jan. 4.

In a valedictory speech during his pull out in Calabar, Adeniran said that his exit from service marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for him.

He said that the command, during his tenure, also seized 31,310 bags of 50-kilogramme smuggled rice, confiscated 1,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil while 51,800 metric tonnes of illegally refined diesel were seized.

Adeniran said the command also arrested 707 suspects, confiscated 38 vessels, five vehicles, 196 pumping machines and dismantled 225 wooden boats.

“The major piracy syndicate that specialises in ransome negotiation was smashed and this obstructed and invariably checked the activities of pirate and sea robbers in Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility,” he said.

He said that the command under his leadership was also involved in various multi-agency operations with successfully conducted sea exercises.

He attributed his achievements to the hard work of the officers, rating and civilian staff of the command.

Adeniran said: “Iit is time to retire and give away for another season to commence.

“I must thank President Muhammadu Buhari for giving me the opportunity to serve my fatherland as a commissioned naval officer”.

He called on officers, ratings and civilian staff of the command to accord the Acting Flag Officer Commanding of the Command, Commodore Priston Efedue, the utmost support needed to move the command forward.

Like this: Like Loading...