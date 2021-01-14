NSCDC arrests man for defiling 5-year-old girl in Kano –Spokesman

By Ramatu Grab

Kano, Jan. 13, 2021 The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Isma’eel Abubkar, 18, for defiling a 5-year-old girl, NSCDC spokesman ASC Ibrahim Abdullahi said on Wednesday, in Kano.

Abdullahi said that the suspect, a resident of Kofar Ruwa Quarters, Kano, was arrested by operatives of the Corps on Jan. 8, after he lured the girl to his room, situated at Kofar Ruwa Quarters Kano, and defiled her.

He added that the suspect, who is a neighbour to the victim, confessed to the crime when interrogated by the corps detectives.

” Investigation into the case has since been concluded and the suspect will be charged to Court,” Abdullahi said.

