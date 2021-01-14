South Africa Mining Fiscal Regime Report 2020: Governing Bodies, Governing Laws, Mineral Licenses and Fees by State and Territory – ResearchAndMarkets.com

“South Africa’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2020” provides a comprehensive coverage on South Africa’s mining fiscal regime. The report provides country’s overview with macroeconomic performance, ease of doing business, corruption index and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country’s mining regulatory bodies, laws, rights, and obligations, as well as current and future tax-related proposals.
The country’s mining industry is governed by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), which was formed by merging the Department of Energy and the Department of Mineral Resources in June 2019. The DMRE is responsible for the mining activities in South Africa, including exploitation of the mineral resources, and the energy industry.
The mining arm of the DMRE is primarily regulated through the Mineral and Petroleum Development Act, 2002 (Act No. 28 of 2002) and the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996 (Act No. 29 of 1996). The two Acts provide the regulatory framework for the promotion regulation and health and safety of workers in the mining, minerals and petroleum industry. Various taxes, including corporate income tax and withholding tax, carbon tax, value-added tax, among others, are applicable to entities in South Africa.
Scope
- The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by state and territory
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Country Overview
- Macroeconomic Performance
- Ease of Doing Business
- Corruption Index
- Minerals Overview
3 Fiscal regime
- Governing Bodies
- Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE)
- Laws, Licenses, and Permits
- Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act
- Mineral and Petroleum Resources Royalty Act
- Precious Metals Act
- Precious Metals Licenses and Permits
- Nuclear Energy Act
- National Nuclear Regulatory Act
- Mine Health and Safety Act
- Diamond Export Levy (Administration) Act
- Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act
- Prospecting and Mining Rights
- Application for a Prospecting Right or a Mining Right
- Prospecting Right
- Mining Right
- Prospecting and Mining Obligations
- Prospecting Rights Holders
- Mining Right Holders
- Retention Right Holders
- Environmental Protection and Assessment
- Issuance of a Closure Certificate
- Cancellation and Suspension of Rights
- Taxes and Royalties
- Royalties
- Depreciation
- Corporate Income Tax (CIT)
- Withholding Tax
- Value-Added Tax (VAT)
- Diamond Export Levy
- Carbon Tax
4 Appendix
