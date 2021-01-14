South Africa Mining Fiscal Regime Report 2020: Governing Bodies, Governing Laws, Mineral Licenses and Fees by State and Territory – ResearchAndMarkets.com

“South Africa’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2020” provides a comprehensive coverage on South Africa’s mining fiscal regime. The report provides country’s overview with macroeconomic performance, ease of doing business, corruption index and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country’s mining regulatory bodies, laws, rights, and obligations, as well as current and future tax-related proposals.

The country’s mining industry is governed by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), which was formed by merging the Department of Energy and the Department of Mineral Resources in June 2019. The DMRE is responsible for the mining activities in South Africa, including exploitation of the mineral resources, and the energy industry.

The mining arm of the DMRE is primarily regulated through the Mineral and Petroleum Development Act, 2002 (Act No. 28 of 2002) and the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996 (Act No. 29 of 1996). The two Acts provide the regulatory framework for the promotion regulation and health and safety of workers in the mining, minerals and petroleum industry. Various taxes, including corporate income tax and withholding tax, carbon tax, value-added tax, among others, are applicable to entities in South Africa.

Scope

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by state and territory

Reasons to Buy

Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

Find out South Africa’s governing bodies, major laws in the industry

Identify various mineral licenses and fees

To gain an overview of China’s mining fiscal regime

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Country Overview

Macroeconomic Performance

Ease of Doing Business

Corruption Index

Minerals Overview

3 Fiscal regime

Governing Bodies

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE)

Laws, Licenses, and Permits

Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Royalty Act

Precious Metals Act

Precious Metals Licenses and Permits

Nuclear Energy Act

National Nuclear Regulatory Act

Mine Health and Safety Act

Diamond Export Levy (Administration) Act

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act

Prospecting and Mining Rights

Application for a Prospecting Right or a Mining Right

Prospecting Right

Mining Right

Prospecting and Mining Obligations

Prospecting Rights Holders

Mining Right Holders

Retention Right Holders

Environmental Protection and Assessment

Issuance of a Closure Certificate

Cancellation and Suspension of Rights

Taxes and Royalties

Royalties

Depreciation

Corporate Income Tax (CIT)

Withholding Tax

Value-Added Tax (VAT)

Diamond Export Levy

Carbon Tax

4 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ej36rw

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900