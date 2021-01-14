Tinubu eulogises late Ndubuisi Kanu as great patriot, rare breed in consistency, commitment to justice, democracy

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, Jan. 13, 2021 Sen. Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor, has described the late retired Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Kanu, as a rare breed for his singular consistency and unwavering commitment to social justice, democracy and federalism in Nigeria.

Naija247news reports that Kanu, a former Military Governor of Imo (1975) and of Lagos State (1976) died on Wednesday morning in a Lagos hospital at the age of 77.

He was also the Chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Tinubu, in his tribute to the late Naval Chief on Wednesday in Lagos, also described him as highly principled and a great patriot

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) also expressed sadness over the great loss of the ex-military administrator.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of former military administrator of Lagos and Imo states, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

“He was my brother and a very courageous partner in the struggle for democracy and enthronement of true federalism in Nigeria.

In everything he did, from his work as former administrator of Lagos State to the sacrifices he made to help NADECO during the struggle for the actualization of June 12, Rear Admiral Kanu was highly principled.

He provided democratic vision and meaningful ideas to advance that historic struggle.

“He was a patriot and a progressive. A rare breed in his consistent and unwavering commitment to social justice, democracy, and workable federalism in Nigeria,” he said

The APC leader said that the deceased was a Lagosian and a true Nigerian nationalist in the very best sense of that phrase.

He noted that after his retirement, he freely offered to bring progress to Lagos State by lending creative ideas as well as the fruits of his ample experience to successive administrations in Lagos, including mine from 1999 to 2007.

“He demonstrated true belief and interest in the progress and development of the state.

“With his immense experience and gentle mien, the Admiral offered intelligence and meaningful advice which always proved helpful in solving problems at critical times,” he said

Tinubu condoled with the deceased family, particularly his wife and children, and all those who loved and respected this extraordinary Lagosian and Nigerian.

He prayed God to strengthen and comfort them at this moment, adding that only God could help them bear the loss.

Tinubu also extended his sympathies to Governors Babajide Sanwo-olu and Hope Uzodinma of Lagos and Imo respectively, the governments and people of the two states which late Rear Adm. Kanu served with such distinction and dedication.

“This outstanding man and patriot is now with God and may his soul now rest in perfect peace.”

Naija247news reports that Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) was born on Nov. 3, 1943, and died on Jan. 13.

He was appointed military governor of Imo State in March 1976 during the military regime of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was the first governor after the decree that established the state from part of the old East Central State. He was later transferred to become governor of Lagos State in 1977, leaving office in July 1978.

