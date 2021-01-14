We ‘ve confidence in Owoeye as Speaker, Osun lawmakers declare

By Olajide Idowu

Osogbo, Jan. 13, 2021 Twenty-two members of Osun House of Assembly on Wednesday declared that they have confidence in the leadership of Mr Timothy Owoeye as the Speaker of the Seventh Assembly in the state.

Mr Kunle Akande, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, made the declaration on behalf of the lawmakers in a statement in Osogbo.

Akande said that the clarification became imperative because of misgivings in certain quarters.

According to him, the lawmakers reaffirmed their confidence in the leadership of the Speaker and the administration of the State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Akande said Owoeye had piloted the affairs of the seventh assembly in a collective and participatory manner, leaving everyone with a sense of belonging.

He said as lawmakers, they had also observed that the state executive had been working in harmony with the legislature to the disappointment of the opposition.

“The Seventh Assembly expresses its impression by the superlative performance of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, in spite of the meagre resources accruing to the state.

“The House will continue to maintain a productive and cordial relationship with the Executive for the betterment of the state.

“The Assembly hereby expresses its commitment to serving the people with greater zeal in the year 2021,” Akande said.

Naija247news reports that the lawmakers’ reactions followed a report by the House Minority Leader, Mr Adewunmi Babajide, alleging that the lawmakers were being treated unfairly by the speaker.

