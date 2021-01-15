Lawmaker tasks women on entrepreneurship, self-reliance

By Awayi Kuje

Lafia, Jan.15, 2021 A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Mohammed Omadefu, has urged women to embrace skill acquisition for self-reliant and development of the state.

Omadefu, representing Keana Constituency, gave the advice on Friday while declaring open a two-day training for 100 women on catering services.

The training is conducted by Annimond Training and Services from Kaduna State.

The lawmaker said that if women and other youths embrace entrepreneurship programmes, it would improve their standard of living and also enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“I call on our women and other youths to embrace entrepreneurship and other skills acquisition programmes to be self-reliant,’’ he said.

Omadefu, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information, said he was ready to partner with any organisation that would better the lives of people of the state and assured of his support to the organisation to succeed.

The lawmaker advised the participants to take the training seriously in their interest.

Earlier, Ann Jeremie, the Chief Executive Officer, Training and Services, Kaduna State said that training of women was part of her contribution toward making them self-reliant.

“I am using my resources to train women on catering services to enable them to become self-reliant.

“With catering services, you can help in terms of paying your children school fees, buying foodstuffs and solving other family needs by relieving your husband from some unnecessary demands and stress,’’ she said.

She restated her commitment to training more women and youths for development to thrive.

Responding, Habiba Umar-Iliyasu, a participant thanked her for the training and called for its sustenance.

Umar-Iliyasu, the Minority Leader, Youth Assembly of Nigeria, Nasarawa State, pledged to use the knowledge gained to become an employer of labour.

Naija247news reports that the women were trained on cake making, yoghurt, ice cream, snacks, disinfectant and soap-making among others.