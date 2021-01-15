North Central holds cultural week to promote peace – Group

By Diana Omueza

Abuja, Jan. 14, 2021 The North Central Geo-Political Zone has said its first ever North Central Cultural Week (NCCW) scheduled for November would be a vital tool to sustain peace and unity in Nigeria.

Mr Yabaji Sani, president of the North Central Unity Bridge, stated this on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the steering committee of the NCCW.

Sani said although the season for politics was fast approaching, the initiative was meant for the integration of the people.

According to him, other zones rarely stop their developmental plans because of politics and as such, the North Central will also not stop anything that has the potential to boost development and bring unity to the zone.

“So let us make it clear that the NCCW and the bridge are not political parties, have no political affiliation and will not be hijacked by those with political ambition.

“Our core objective for the NCCW is to promote rapid economic development, reduce insecurity to its barest minimum, curb restiveness and promote ideas of the sons and daughters of the region,” he said.

Sani said the cultural week would be a landmark event for the people of the zone to promote their socio cultural heritage like the “Ohanaeze Ndigbo” of the Eastern region and the “Afenifere” of the Western region.

“The north central has a lot of rich culture, high intellectuals, academia and numerous agricultural products that are highly undervalued in the country.

“Nobody can demonstrate our culture and potential better than ourselves and that is why we are coming together to put this type of event for the north central.

“The NCCW will be displaying the potential of our region through various means cutting across all age groups.

“It will be a rich display of culture and will help us regain our respect locally and at the international scenes,” he said.

Sani noted that coming together from time to time would also obliterate the barriers that had long divided the zone.

He said activities of the NCCW would include: trade fair, cultural display night, lectures and economic summits.

Members of the steering committee inaugurated are: Mr Chollom Jack, Ms Deborah Salawu, Mr Yakubu Nyango, Mr Francis Augustine, Hon. Garba U. Shammah, Mr George Koce, Mrs Queen Abde Elizabeth, Hon. Jibrin Ahmed.

Others are: Mr Danjuma Kuyembo, Haj. Maryam Shuaibu, Jacob Edi, Haj. Maryam Ibrahim, Mr Innocent Idoh, Hon. Frank Kato, Hon. Samuel Gyang, Mr George Ebah and Mr Alfa Mohammed

