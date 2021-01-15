PDP commiserates with Makinde on Special Adviser’s death

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Jan. 15, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, on the death of his Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Mr James Adepoju.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja, said it was saddened over the death of Adepoju.

Ologbondiyan described Adepoju as a loyal, energetic and dedicated aide, who was playing a pivotal role in Makinde’s accomplishments in infrastructural development in the state.

He said that the PDP was grieved but it took solace in God’s promise regarding those who departed in good works.

“The PDP commiserates with Makinde, the Adepoju family as well as the government and people of Oyo state and beseech God to grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”