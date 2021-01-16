Buhari condoles with Sultan of Sokoto over brother’s death

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Jan. 16, 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolence over the death of Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar, Dikkon Sokoto, the Commissioner of Home Affairs in Sokoto State.

The deceased was the younger brother of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja, said Buhari conveyed his feelings in a condolence message to the Sultan on Friday.

The president said: “I have received with great shock and profound sadness the death of your younger brother, Alhaji Jeli Abubakar.

”As he answered the call of his creator, may God forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with aljanna. May Allah comfort you over this incalculable loss of your dear brother.”

Buhari also condoled with the family of the deceased as well as Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State for losing someone dear to all of them.