Council Polls: Delta PDP takes step to secure victory

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Jan. 15, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North Senatorial District chapter, on Friday began a peace and reconciliation move to ensure victory in the March 6 council elections.

The Chapter Chairman, Mr Moses Iduh, who spoke to newsmen at the end of the party’s leadership meeting in Asaba, said every elections comes with peculiarities that produces winners and losers.

He said that the primaries for the state council elections had come and gone successfully even though with some hitches.

He said that the meeting afforded the party opportunity to speak to those who were aggrieved at the outcome of the primaries pursuant to the upcoming local government council elections in March.

“The meeting is reconciliatory, we are here to talk to those who are aggrieved with the last primaries to let them see reason to work as a party.

“You cannot win all the time and as a leader you must understand this. There is no election in the world that everybody will be happy with the outcome; some win, some lose.

“This meeting is part of preparation for the Mach 6 council election, we have to work as a family and a team in order to win elections”.

Naija247news reports that former State Acting Governor, Prince Sam Obi, former Deputy Governor, Chief Benjamin Elue, former Party Chairman, Chief Edwin Uzor, and Sir Fidelis Tilije, Commissioner for Finance attended the meeting.