Police confirm shooting of unidentified man by gunmen in Delta

By Edeki Igafe

Udu (Delta) Jan. 15, 2021 The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the shooting of a yet-to-be-identified man by gunmen in Udu, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Newsmen gathered that the incident happened at Mofor Junction, Udu, at about 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

An eyewitness told NAN that the attackers took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

According to the source, the victim had withdrawn some money from a Point of Sales (PoS) operator and driven off when the gunmen trailed to the spot and shot him right inside his car.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area just reported the incident.

“The person was actually trailed from a bank, shot and his money taken away.

“Information right now is very sketchy hence the police cannot say whether the victim survived or not. We are still trying to get more information,” Onovwakpoyeya said.