Ebonyi lists challenges to rabies prevention

By Uchenna Ugwu

Abakaliki, Jan. 22, 2021 The Ebonyi Animal-Mediated Rabies Control Programme (EBARAP) Committee has called for support from governments and public and private organisations to enable it to effectively manage and prevent spread of rabies.

The organisation’s Chairman, Dr Nwenyi Okoro, told newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday that the committee had last year dewormed about 120 dogs to raise rabies awareness among the residents.

Okoro said that the Ebonyi Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, through the Veterinary Services Department, initiated the programme to control animal-mediated rabies.

“During our World Rabies Week in 2020, we recorded a huge success in mobiliising dogs for mass deworming.

“Though we did not do rabies campaign, we did mass deworming to raise consciousness about rabies among the residents.

“Our major challenge are support and facilities. A lot of activities we carried out were sponsored by members of the committee.

“We need refrigerators, backup power generating sets for the zones, and a central cool chain system for state,” he said.

The veterinary doctor said that the committee had been able to create structures and links with communities for easier communication and sensitisation.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic stopped activities that would had been carried out in 2020.

Okoro appealed for provision of adequate cool chain facilities for storing vaccines.