NPFL Match Day 6: MFM FC set to compound Abia Warriors woes

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Lagos, Jan. 22, 2021 Lagos-based MFM FC will look to compound the woes of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) strugglers, Abia Warriors, when both team square up in Okigwe Township Stadium, Abia on Sunday.

Naija247news reports that MFM, a.ka. “Olukoya Boys’’ are scheduled to travel to Okigwe to face the NPFL weeping boys, Abia Warriors for the 2020/2021 NPFL Match Day 6 fixtures.

The match will see MFM try to consolidate its unbeaten streak which was started with an away draw with Uyo-based Dakkada FC to four matches.

The Tony Bolus-tutored team started the season on a promising note on the first day of the 2020/2021 NPFL with a convincing 2-1 win against Warri Wolves.

MFM, however, lost the Match Day 2 away by a lone goal to Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium in Markurdi before a slim 1-0 win in the Southwest derby against Sunshine Stars in Agege.

The “Church Boys” maintained their unbeaten run by picking an away point, 1-1 draw against Dakkada at the Goodswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, and another 1-1 scoreline against Rangers International FC of Enugu at the “Soccer Temple’’, Agege.

MFM currently are on the 8th position on the NPFL table with eight points from five matches; having two wins, one loss and two draws.

For the NPFL bottom-placed Abia Warriors, they have yet to record a single win in the 2020/2021 NPFL season, having recorded only one point from five matches played so far.

The “Ochendo Babes’’ lost their Match Day 1, 1-0 in a local derby against Enyimba International FC (The Peoples Elephant), at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

The team, tutored by experienced coach, Imama Amapakabo, also lost the Match Day 2 fixtures 0-1 at home to Rivers United and another 1-2 defeat away to Akwa United FC in Uyo.

Abia Warriors were spanked 1-3 at home by NPFL new-comers, Jigawa Golden Stars to continue with the poor home run for the Match Day 4 NPFL fixtures.

The team, however, took to redemption in the Match Day 5 as they booked the only point of the season so far away to the fellow NPFL strugglers, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, which ended 1-1.

Abia Warriors sit 20th of the 20-team NPFL with just only one point from five matches with four loss and one draw.

MFM Coach Bolus said that his team would seek to claim another maximum points away from home no matter what the opponents look like.

“In the match against Rangers, we dropped points, so we have to look for the best possible way to earn the points to shore up our standing.

“I have said it that every match is important to us and we will always play with the mindset of picking the maximum points, whether we are at home or away,’’ he said.

Naija247news reports that in the last five meetings of both clubs, Abia Warriors still claim the bragging rights over MFM with four straight wins and one loss.

The matches include a 1-0 win over MFM in the 2017/2018 NPFL season in Aba, followed by a 2-0 win also in Aba for the 2018/2019 season.

The return fixtures also saw the Ochendo Babes pip the Olukoya boys at the Soccer Temple in Agege.

For the 2019/2020 NPFL season, Abia Warriors at home maintained the bragging right with a lone goal victory over MFM after which the Olukoya Boys secured their first win of 2-1 in the return fixtures.

Both teams need an outright win to not only shore up their standings but also for Abia Warriors to consolidate on their supremacy over MFM, while the latter will aspire to prove that they are a better team.