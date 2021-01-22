Nwobodo laments setbacks to sports development by COVID-19

By Bayo Olawunmi

Lagos Jan. 22, 2021 Ikechukwu Nwobodo, President, Warriors Sports Championships (WSC), a Mixed Martial Arts initiative, on Friday lamented that COVID-19 pandemic that caused lockdown globally, occasioned setbacks in sports development.

Nwobodo told newsmen in Lagos that the situation had stopped the progress of Martial Arts abruptly and made a huge loss in the business.

He said that before the lockdown, the WSC competition held in Nigeria for the first time in 2018 and then 2019 and was hoping for a successful 2020.

“We can only pray to bounce back from the current situation that the pandemic has put us globally because the loss is just incalculable.

“Currently, the National Stadium is locked and it has been like this for many months, this is due to prevention of the spread of the disease.

“Hopefully, we look forward to days when we can come together and organise championships, but as long as the government keeps the stadiums locked, it may be very difficult,’’ Nwobodo said.

He said that sports unfortunately has been the worst hit, and all efforts must be made to see that those who invest in sports developments were encouraged to get back on their feet.

“At WSC, we are confident of bouncing back, we have the interest of the sport deep in our hearts and as soon as the national stadiums are re-opened, we are definitely going to organise a competition,’’ he said.