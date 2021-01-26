Governors Of South-West Are Feckless, Spineless Cowards By Bayo Oluwasanmi

After the Igangan killings by Fulani herdsmen savages, Governors of South-West met yesterday with security chiefs and the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. The meeting took place in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State assured Fulani herdsmen terrorists that “This is your home. You’ve lived here, married and done business with us. Nobody is going anywhere.” He said no one gave the Fulani terrorists eviction order to leave Yoruba land.

Until Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho chased out the Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, with the exception of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the rest Southwest governors like ostrich, buried their heads in the sand pretending not see or hear the war of genocide being waged against Yorubas by Fulanis sponsored by Nigeria’s President, General Muhammadu Buhari.

How can governors who are constitutionally charged to protect lives and properties of their citizens openly and actively encourage, embrace, and embolden the enemies – Fulanis – to wantonly kill their citizens for no reason? How can governors who are supposed to be the chief security of their states appease enemies who are bent on wiping out their people from their lands? Time after time, these feckless, spineless cowards masquerading as governors have defied the oath they took when they were sworn in to adhere to and enforce their respective states’ Constitutions of protecting lives and properties of their citizens among other things.

The governors are examples of invertebrates such as jellyfish, corals, slugs, snails, lacking backbones. The governors’ paramount job is to keep their citizens safe. Instead, they directly and indirectly participate in the murder of their people. The statement made by Fayemi stands as an example of confused, counterproductive, and callous acts by governors who were empowered to take decisive action to protect our people and drive out the blood thirsty Fulanis. The reasons for the governors romance and respect for Fulani invaders look cravenly political: 2023.

The unproductive, empty meeting is yet another example of striking failures of leadership in a tableau of national dysfunction in fighting insecurity across the country. For the governors to give comfort and confidence to Fulani butchers to continue killing our people shows their sense of history is nil, their reasoning capability is disabled. One thing is certain though, regardless of the evil fraternity that glued the governors with the barbaric Fulani’s, Yorubas will overwhelm and overrun the Fulanis. The war has just begun!