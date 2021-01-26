Okomu Oil Palm Generated N20.50bn Revenue…PAT up by 46.28%

Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC 2020 year-end financials show a significant 24.08% revenue growth when compared to the full year 2019 turnover. This was majorly driven by a 29.17% growth in local sales from N 15.87bn to N 20.50bn despite a 2.90% decline in export sales amid the closure of land borders.

Local Sales Boosted Revenue Amid Contraction in Export Sales

Local sales represented about 87% of the total with N 20.50bn revenue generated locally compared to the N 15.87bn in the preceding year. Notably, OKOMU generated N 23.41bn total revenue against the N 18.87bn in 2019. Similarly, Gross profit went up by 21.04% resulting from a 30.78% increase in the cost of sales. This represents a 5.4% upward movement in the cost margin from 31.20% to 32.88% in the current period.

Profit After Tax advanced by 46.28% to N 7.39bn

Following an impressive topline performance, operating profit advanced by 15.64% to N 8.53bn despite a 28.14% surge in operating expenses. Consequently, Profit Before Tax and Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 12.35% and 46.28% respectively. Notably, OKOMU realized N 7.39bn PAT compared to the N 5.05bn generated in 2019. In summary, EPS advanced by 46.31% from N5.29 to N7.74.

Financial Breakdown (N’Mn)