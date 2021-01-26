President Muhammadu Buhari Appoints New Military Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

In a press statement from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina the President thanked the outgoing Service Chiefs for what he called their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” wishing them well in their future endeavours.

The new Service Chiefs are:

Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff;

Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff;

Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and

Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

President Buhari congratulated the new Service Chiefs, and urged them to be loyal and dedicated in the discharge of their responsibilities.