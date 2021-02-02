Abia Warriors’ ultimatum to players, coaching crew a wake-up call —— Sporting Director

By Emmanuel Afonne

Abuja, Feb. 2, 2021 Patrick Ngwaogu, the Sporting Director of Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia, says the ultimatum served the club’s players and coaching crew is a wake-up call.

He told newsmen in Abuja that the team had no reason to lose four straight matches going by the support it enjoyed from the state government.

“The ultimatum is a wake-up call, and it has been purposeful because there is a lot of improvement in the three matches played so far since then,” Ngwaogu said.

NAN reports that the players and coaching crew led by Imama Amapakabo were told two weeks ago by the club management to improve their style of play in the league or face sanctions.

This came after the club lost four games in the opening weeks of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The club lost 0-1 to Enyimba International in Aba, 0-1 at home to Rivers United, 1-2 to Akwa United in Uyo and 1-3 at home to Jigawa Golden Stars.

Ngwaogu, however, said the draws recorded by the club in their last three matches signified an improvement.

”Things can only get better if they can record a victory in the midweek game against Sunshine Stars of Akure.

“After the three-match ultimatum, we played 1-1 with FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi, drew goalless with MFM FC and Lobi Stars respectively and I know the team will do better in their next match.

“However, it is the responsibility of the club management to take whatever decision it deems fit, but since we have a match on Wednesday against Sunshine Stars, that should be our focus now.”

The official assured that the club would continue to strive until they got the best.

”There is no cause for alarm because the players, officials and management of the club are all committed to a common cause of making Abia Warriors compete well with the other teams in the league,” Ngwaogu said.

NAN reports that Abia Warriors are currently placed 19th on the NPFL table with three points from seven matches.

The club returned to its training camp in Okigwe on Monday after Sunday’s league encounter with Lobi Stars in Makurdi.