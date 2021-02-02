No plans to leave APC, says Ex Enugu Gov

By Emmanuel Acha

Enugu, Feb. 1, 2021 Former Enugu State governor, Mr Sullivan Chime says he is proud to have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has no plan to leave the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chime disclosed this on Monday in Enugu during a meeting between APC stalwarts and the Committee on APC Membership Registration and Revalidation Exercise.

The former governor said that he would continue to identify with the APC in spite of speculations that he had left the party.

He expressed joy that the various interests that hitherto contended for the structure of the APC in the state had finally closed ranks, a move which he said had restored peace and unity back to its fold.

“We have come together as one united family and this is the time to encourage our people to join the APC because Enugu State has no reason to be in the opposition,” he said.

Chime said that going forward, the party would work in the same direction of forming the next government in the state.

He said that in due time, the leadership of the party would meet to decide on the zone that would produce the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 governorship election.

He assured that whoever would be chosen as the flag bearer of the APC for the 2023 governorship election would be supported by all.

He said it was time to redirect the affairs of the state and return it to the path of development and progress.

Chime attributed the success story of his administration as governor to his deliberate policy of social and political inclusion.

“We know how we succeeded in PDP for the eight years when we were in power. Everybody participated in governance and one did not need to have godfather to get something,” he said.

The former governor said that members of the APC in the state were committed to supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to revamp the economy.

Chime was governor in the state on the platform of the PDP from 2007 to 2015 but defected to the APC few years after his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among party stalwarts who attended the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama and former President of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani.

Others are: the Representative of Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission, Mrs Ginika Tor, former National Vice Chairman of the party (South East), Chief Emma Enukwu, the Chairman of the APC Membership Registration and Revalidation Exercise Committee, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina among others.