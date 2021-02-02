UPDC Announces Appointment Of Mr. Wole Oshin As Chairman, Board Of Directors

Lagos, Nigeria; Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Wole Oshin as the new Chairman of the Board of the Company, following the resignation of the former Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali from the Board.

In accepting the appointment, Mr Oshin thanked the Board members for the confidence reposed in him and solicited their cooperation to achieve the objectives of the Board to lead the Company to greater heights.

Wole Oshin, Chairman, UPDC Plc.

Brief profile

Mr. Wole Oshin is an industry leader with over 30 years’ experience and has at various times been a member of the Presidential Committee on Pension Reforms, Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association, Council Member of the African Insurance Organization [Cameroun], Companies Association [Ghana] and External Lecturer – West African Insurance Institute, Banjul, The Gambia.

Mr. Oshin sits on several Boards including the International Insurance Society [IIS], New York and Nigerian Insurers Association. He is also an Advisory Board Member of the Common Wealth Enterprise and Investment Council (United Kingdom).

He has received numerous awards including a nomination as “African CEO of the Year” by African Reinsurance Corporation, and the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) Leadership Award for General Management.

UPDC is an institutional property company, founded in 1997, and listed on the NSE in 1998. UPDC has a solid track record in the acquisition, development, sale and management of a diverse mix of commercial, residential, hospitality and retail assets across Nigeria.