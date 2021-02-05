Ecobank Nigeria set to launch USD300M senior notes on International Debt Market

February 5th 2021 – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading Pan-African banking group with banking operations in 34 countries hereby notifies the investing public that Ecobank Nigeria Limited, a key subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is seeking to raise capital from the international debt capital market through the issuance of US$300 million senior notes, pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144A and Regulation S.

The proceeds of the Eurobond will provide medium-term funding and help to enhance the capacity of the Bank to support international trade and service in Africa

Further, the Notes, which will be issued through a Dutch special purposes funding vehicle, will be listed on the

London Stock Exchange.

In view of the foregoing, ETI is pleased to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the proposed launch of the Notes by the Bank. The Bank intends to list the Notes on the London Stock Exchange, with the expectation that the Notes will be traded on its regulated market.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has confirmed that it has no objection to the Transaction.

It should be noted that the Transaction is subject to prevailing market conditions and the conclusion of the necessary Transaction documentation.