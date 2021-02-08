2021 Budget: Agege LG to spend N3.5bn

By Kazeem Akande

Lagos, Feb. 8, 2021 Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, Chairman, Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Monday, presented a budget of N3.5 billion for the 2021 fiscal year to the council’s Legislative House.

During the presentation, Egunjobi said the appropriation bill was geared toward consolidating on the progress so far recorded by the council in 2020.

He rated the performance of last year’s budget at 82 per cent.

“This administration is focused on consolidating on the gains and progress we have recorded so far and to ensure improvement in the lives of residents and business owners in Agege,’’ the chairman said.

He lamented that the council’s internally generated revenue went down in 2020 “due to the COVID-19 pandemic which paralysed economic activities’’.

“We hope that this year, there will be a significant increase in the IGR so we can focus more on the maintenance of existing infrastructure and public utilities.’’

According to him, the council will also focus more on the maintenance of a neat and tidy environment, provision of educational equipment and materials in its vocational centres and primary schools.

Egunjobi added that provision of drugs and other equipment for primary health centres and staff clinic among others would be prioritised.

He said there would also be continuous sensitisations of communities on preventable measures against COVID-19.

He said the council would set up more social welfare programmes for residents by providing different kinds of safety net.

This, he added, would include the newly introduced Agege ‘Youths De-radicalisation Programme’ scheduled to start soon.

“This involves the promotion of civic culture among youths to reduce violence, creating well-targeted programmes that ensure a majority of our youths have a sense of belonging and caring for.

“One of the scheme’s objectives is to rid the area of violence and aggressive behaviours,’’ he added.

Under the social welfare programme, Egunjobi said that the council had selected 250 youths across seven wards in the council to take part in the pilot scheme.

According to him, each of the youths would be paid N10,000 monthly.

He said that the beneficiaries would undergo reformative and rehabilitative programmes such as counselling, education, vocational training and employment.

Similarly, the chairman said that 40 petty traders and artisans would equally receive N100,000 under periodic financial empowerment programmes.

He assured that more dividends of democracy would be extended to all and sundry, as every available resource would be judiciously utilised.

Mr Kola Anigbajumo, Leader of the Legislative House, who received the appropriation bill during plenary, assured the council boss of speedy consideration.

He said that the implementation of the budget would bring comfort to the people once approved.

“We shall begin the approval process on the 2021 budget and ensure its speedy consideration as this will bring comfort to our people,’’ Anigbajumo said.