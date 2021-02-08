Mineral office exceeds N1.5bn 2020 revenue target- DG

By Francisca Oluyole

Abuja, Feb. 8, 2021 The Mining Cadestre Office (MCO) said it generated N2.303 billion in 2020, as against N1.5 billion target set for the office.

Mr Obadiah Nkom, Director General of MCO disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Nkom said that the MCO made the above amount in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic which slowed socio-economic activities.

He said that the amount was the third highest generated revenue in the history of MCO, while the second highest was realised in 2017.

He also explained that in 2019, MCO generated N2.6 billion, which was the first highest in the history of the office.

“What we generated in 2020 would have exceeded what we realised in 2019, but due to COVID-19, we were unable to do much.

” The revenue MCO generated in 2019 was more than 50 per cent the entire Ministry’s revenue.

” The budgetary target given to me this year is N2 billion and with God on my side, I will achieve beyond that because I have set a target for myself to exceed that amount.

” The amount realised in 2019 and 2020 was as a result of total support I got from my Ministers because they gave me total support I needed to operate.

“Some defaulters have gone to the extent of pleading with the Ministers to intervene to enable them make part payments but I refused and the Minister supported me because the debt will continue to accumulate.