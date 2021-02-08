Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Lagos state joint revenue committee

…Tasks SJRC on Seemless Revenue Generation

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday inaugurated the State Joint Revenue Committee (SJRC).

The committee headed by chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Ayodele Subair, is saddled with the responsibility of implementing the decisions of Joint Tax Board and harmonise tax administration in Lagos.

Other members of the committee are Chairman of Conference 57 and council boss of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Hon. Omolola Essien; the Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide, Mr Akinkunmi Alaja-Browne, Barr. Alade Seyi Femi, Mr Razaak Amodu and Dr. Olusegun Adekunle Wright.

Speaking at the inauguration of the SJRC members at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Friday, Governor Sanwo-Olu tasked the committee members to ensure that all the State’s revenue streams at various levels become seemless.

He said: “I want to charge all of you. The assurance you have given us today is demonstration of our belief that our revenues will be in good hands and that you will help us to resolve all the bottlenecks that we have and ensure that all our revenue streams at various levels at state and local governments become seemless.

“You will bring about policies and ideas that will ensure that we can indeed continue to remain relevant as the number one outstanding IGR state in the nation.

“I want to congratulate, commend and thank you for agreeing to serve our state at this point in time.”

Speaking earlier, Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the committee is expected to organise and improve revenue administration in Lagos State.

He urged the members of the committee to focus on the assignment ahead, assuring that “all supports would be made available to them.”