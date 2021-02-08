Strike: NASU shuts French Language Village in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State), Feb. 8, 2021 Activities were on Monday paralysed at the Nigerian French Language Village as the workers under the aegis of Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) embarked on strike.

Naija247news correspondent, who visited the institution in Badagry, reports that the main gate to institution was under lock and key.

At the entrance gate were placards such as “Denial of earned allowances to Inter-University Centre is institutional destruction“, “French Village is a training ground for all Nigerian French undergraduates, and it includes teaching, research and community development.’’.

“The Federal Government should release our earned allowances without delay”.

NAN also reports that some workers of the Language Village were sent home from the point of entry.

Speaking with NAN, Mr John Zannu, the Chairman, NASU Chapter of the institution, said the strike was ordered by the national headquarters of the National Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and Senior Staff Association of University (SSANU).

“We are observing the strike directive from the secretariat of JAC on indefinite strike which started on Feb. 5.

“This is based on the relaxed attitude of Federal Government towards our allowances and what is due to us.

“Since the enrollment of staff into IPPIS payroll in March 2019, we have been experiencing inconveniency in our salary and allowances.

“One cannot say precisely the amount of money he or she is receiving monthly. If you are given N10, 000 this month, you can go home with N8,000 the following month,’’ Zannu said.

He added: “Even presently, we are being denied our earned allowances. It is unfortunate that French Village is one of the inter-University Centres that took part in the negotiation with the Federal Government.

“We got the earned allowances in 2013 but unfortunately when another allocation was released in 2017, we were not paid.

“In January 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 we were denied the allowances, the government has forgotten the French Language Village.’’

Zannu said that the union wanted the government to include the institution in payment of earned allowances.

He said that the strike was to push home their demands which also include the delay in the renegotiation of FG/ NASU/SSANU 2009 agreements.

“Others are nonpayment of minimum wage arrears and inconsistency in IPPIS payment,” he said.

The chairman said that the union allowed only the director, bursar, librarian and registrar to go in, adding that no one else was allowed in.