International Condom Day: DKT International Highlights Importance of Condoms with Virtual and In-Person Activities Around the World

Utilizing social marketing campaigns to educate about contraception and reach youths, couples, and the LGBTQIA+ community during the pandemic

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the eve of Valentine’s Day, on February 13th, DKT International, one of the largest providers of family planning products and services in the developing world, will promote and observe International Condom Day in countries around the globe. DKT will host various innovative digital and in person activities to educate on the importance of condom usage as a means of preventing unwanted pregnancies and/or sexually transmitted infections with a focus on the LGBTQIA+ community, couples in lockdown, and young people.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing measures, many countries’ casual sex and hookup culture has decreased as clubs and bars shut down and dating apps lay dormant. However, education about safe sex remains vital as people will continue to have sex and is especially critical for at-risk communities who may lack access to quality contraception,” says Chris Purdy, CEO of DKT International. “This year, International Condom Day serves as a great reminder to raise awareness about condoms and the benefits of using them.”

A few examples include:

In the Philippines, DKT is reaching those in quarantine by launching a social media campaign in partnership with LoveYourself, a volunteer community in the Philippines that provides HIV testing, counseling, and treatment for the LGBT-MSM community, especially its youth segment, to educate on STIs, HIV, sexuality and gender. The two-week educational campaign will feature a drag concert as well as an online dating show featuring stars from a popular digital boys’ love series.

In Liberia, DKT’s promotional efforts will raise awareness about not just the importance of condoms, but also healthy relationships and safe, consensual sex on university campuses. At African Methodist Episcopal University and University of Liberia, Fendell, in addition to being broadcasted online, DKT youth ambassadors will host a “condom wearing” competition to test student’s knowledge on the proper use of condoms. Participants will pledge to always use a condom and then demonstrate the right way to put on a condom utilizing penis models to enter to win a smart phone.

In Brazil, in light of social distancing, DKT will focus their efforts on social media. For their 100,000 followers on Instagram, DKT will create an interactive story addressing all doubts and taboos about condoms as well as STI prevention. Utilizing International Condom Day to raise awareness before Valentine’s Day and Carnival, DKT will also create an educational video for social networks in other South American countries.

In Indonesia, DKT is aiming to reach both youth and couples in lockdown. While intimacy has increased for many couples in lockdown, DKT’s Sutra Condom is promoting #MantapMantapMakinMesra on social media, radio, and TV to encourage couples, especially men, to use condoms not just to protect against unwanted pregnancy and STI’s but to increase the variety and exploration of intimacy. Additionally, Fiesta Condoms is collaborating with “Berani Berencana”, DKT Indonesia’s sexual & reproductive health education platform, to host a webinar for 1,000 youths on myths and facts about sex and contraception.

Since 1989, DKT International’s core mission has been to provide safe and affordable options for family planning and HIV prevention through social marketing in 90 underserved countries throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia. In 2019, DKT generated 48 million CYPs through the sale of more than 805 million condoms, 93 million cycles of oral contraceptives, 13 million emergency contraceptives, 30 million injectables, 1.8 million implants, 4 million IUDs, 4 million medical abortion (MA) combipacks, and 222,000 MVA kits.

