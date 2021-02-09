Paediatric Consumer Health in South Africa Analysis and Forecasts to 2025, Featuring Benylin, Panado, and Calpol – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Children often suffer from mild pain caused by issues such as teething and growing pains, as well pain and fever created by mild infections and coughs and colds. For minor ailments parents in South Africa will typically administer paediatric analgesics or cough/cold remedies rather than visiting a doctor, with brands such as Benylin, Panado, and Calpol being well-known and trusted by consumers.
The Paediatric Consumer Health in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key report benefits:
- Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Headlines
- Prospects
- Self-Medication Trend Offers Few Benefits For Paediatric Consumer Health
- Parents Are More Willing To Opt For Paediatric Cough/Cold Remedies Due To Safe Image
- Reassurance Of Pharmacist Advice Often Sought When Buying Paediatric Consumer Health
- Competitive Landscape
- Adcock Ingram Offers Wide Range But Suffers Due To Limited Presence In Paediatric Cough, Cold And Allergy Remedies
- Johnson & Johnson Benefits From Safe Appeal Of Benylin
- Private Label Could Emerge Further In Forecast Period
- Category Data
- Table 1 Sales Of Paediatric Consumer Health By Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 2 Sales Of Paediatric Consumer Health By Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 3 Sales Of Paediatric Vitamins And Dietary Supplements By Type: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 4 NBO Company Shares Of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 5 LBN Brand Shares Of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 6 Forecast Sales Of Paediatric Consumer Health By Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 7 Forecast Sales Of Paediatric Consumer Health By Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Executive Summary
- Economic Uncertainty And Increasing Internet Use Encourage Self-Medication
- Declining Disposable Income Levels Result In Higher Price-Sensitivity
- Adcock Ingram Maintains Lead While GSK Leaps To Second Place
- Drugstores/Parapharmacies Benefit From Offering Value For Money
- Slower Growth Ahead Due To Ongoing Price-Sensitivity
- Market Indicators
- Table 8 Consumer Expenditure On Health Goods And Medical Services: Value 2014-2019
- Table 9 Life Expectancy At Birth 2014-2019
- Market Data
- Table 10 Sales Of Consumer Health By Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 11 Sales Of Consumer Health By Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 12 NBO Company Shares Of Consumer Health: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 13 LBN Brand Shares Of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 14 Penetration Of Private Label In Consumer Health By Category: % Value 2014-2019
- Table 15 Distribution Of Consumer Health By Format: % Value 2014-2019
- Table 16 Distribution Of Consumer Health By Format And Category: % Value 2019
- Table 17 Forecast Sales Of Consumer Health By Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 18 Forecast Sales Of Consumer Health By Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Appendix
- OTC Registration And Classification
- Vitamins And Dietary Supplements Registration And Classification
- Self-Medication/Self-Care And Preventive Medicine
- Switches
- Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2018-2019
- Definitions
- Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
