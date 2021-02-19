Oshiomhole mourns ex-Edo SSG, Imuekemhe

By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

Benin, Feb. 18, 2021 A former Governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, expressed shock over the death of a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Simon Imuekemhe.

Oshiomhole, the immediate past National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement in Benin on Thursday, said he was saddened by Imuekemhe’s death.

“Imuekemhe was a very good man; an outstanding personality who had an excellent career in public service.

“He contributed immensely to the many successes recorded by my administration as governor of Edo, by tirelessly offering his expertise and vast experience whenever he was called upon to serve.

“A medical doctor-turned-technocrat, Imuekemhe learned the ropes of the civil service, made a career out of it and excelled beyond expectations.

“His uncommon abilities propelled him to the highest career position as the head of service and subsequently as secretary to the state government,” he said.

The former governor added that even after his retirement, Imuekemhe still remained a highly sought after personality, volunteering his knowledge in support of the system whenever his services were needed.

“It is noteworthy that he worked assiduously to introduce several far-reaching institutional reforms into the Edo civil service, which enhanced productivity and afforded substantial benefits to the state workforce.

“As secretary to the government during my first tenure as governor, he understood my vision and immediately keyed into it.

“His loyalty and commitment to this vision was never in doubt and coupled with his courage, boldness, intellectual depth, honesty, managerial capacity and experience, we were able to achieve so much in such a short period of time,” he said.

While urging the Imuekemhe family to be consoled with the fact that the deceased lived an exemplary life, Oshiomhole condoled with the Ikabigbo community in Etsako West Local Government area, Afemai land and the people of Edo for the loss.