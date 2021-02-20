Senate begins screening of Buratai, others behind closed door

THE Senate has begun the screening of the immediate past Service Chiefs behind closed door

The former Service Chiefs appeared today for screening as non-career ambassadorial nominees, just as they arrived the National Assembly complex at exactly 11.32 am.

Upon their arrival, they went straight to the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare who immediately led them to the hearing room.

When it was 12 o’clock, the time the screening was to start, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, APC, Bauchi North ordered for an executive session with the members of the committee who were present in their good numbers.

Executive sessions were designed to address and harmonise opinions to avoid issues that are likely to trigger controversies.

The immediate past Service Chiefs were nominated as non-career Ambassadorial Nominees by President Muhammadu Buhari in less than two weeks of their voluntary retirement from service.

The former Service Chiefs who were appointed ambassador-designates are retired Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, former Navy Chief, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.