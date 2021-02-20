Spring Has Sprung at Springbok Casino

JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spring is arriving early at South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino , following the launch of the latest slot from Realtime Gaming, Spring Wilds.

Spring Wilds takes players to a happy, sunny place where rainbows, bunnies, chicks and Easter Eggs appear across the reels to deliver lots of big win potential.

The game comes with plenty of bonuses to unwrap, including Free Spins that are triggered when three, four or five Scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels.

The Scatter symbol is a basket filled with golden eggs and awards 10, 15 or 20 Free Spins which can be re-triggered if three or more Scatter symbols land during the bonus.

While the Free Spins feature is active, independent reels with a Locking Respin bonus may be triggered at any time.

If that wasn’t enough to get you hopping, the game also has a Lucky Streak Re-Spin feature.

This is triggered when six or more Spring Wild bonus symbols land anywhere on the reels during both the base game and the Free Spins bonus game.

Once the feature is active, the Spring Wild symbols are locked into place while the Lucky Streak bonus plays out. During the bonus, only Spring Wild symbols and blank symbols land on the wheel box.

Each section of the wheel box spins independently and shows either Spring Wild symbols or a blank symbol.

When the wheel box stops spinning, if a Spring Wild symbol is in a spinning position it is locked in place where it remains for the rest of the bonus and the wheel box spins again.

If the wheel box stops on a blank position, the game will then award feature winnings based on the collected Spring Wild symbols and then ends.

Spring Wilds launches at Springbok Casino on 14 March and is available to play via download, instant play, mobile browser and native app.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Spring is finally here and what better way to prepare for the fun of Easter than by unwrapping a big win while playing Easter Wilds.

“This is a bold and colourful game and will help banish and winter blues that our players may be suffering from as we move towards a brighter time of year.”

