Nigeria to receive close to 4mln doses of COVAX vaccine on Tuesday

Nigeria’s Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 Mr. Boss Mustapha on Saturday confirmed that the country will on Tuesday, March 2nd, receive 3,924,000 million doses of covid-19 COVAX vaccines.

Mr. Mustapha who also doubles up as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), explained that the first shipment of the vaccines is coming from COVAX, a World Health Organization (WHO) backed initiative set up to procure and ensure equitable distribution of vaccines for free among countries across the globe.

Nigeria has thus far registered 155,000 Coronavirus cases and 1,905 deaths.

Ghana and Ivory Coast have thus far received the COVAX Covid-19 vaccines, with Ivory Coast expected to be the first African country to roll out the vaccines on Monday, 1st March 2021.