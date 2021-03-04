Benue State Govt Imposes Curfew On LGAs, Puts N5million Bounty On Suswam’s Killers

Following the gruesome assassination of Chief Tekura Suswam, elder brother of former Governor Gabriel Suswam, the Benue State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on three local government areas of the state as part of measures to curb criminal activities in the vicinity.

The affected areas are Logo, Ukum, and Katsina-Ala LGAs where security agencies have in recent times beamed their searchlight in a bid to curb the menace of banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery, among other security challenges.

Governor Samuel Ortom

The governor explained further that the curfew would run between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am, adding that the state government has placed N5 million bounty on whoever has useful information that will lead to the arrest of the killers of Chief Suswam.

Ortom also said the council had resolved to ban the use of old model Toyota Corolla, popularly used in the area for criminality just as it sustained the ban on the use of motorcycles of all kinds pending further review of the security situation.

He said security agencies in the state have also been mandated by the council to impound all vehicles that fall within the category of the ban while commercial motorists must update their papers and ensure they are not fake.

The governor emphasised that the decision to include Logo Local Government Area in the ban followed heinous attacks on residents, the recent being the killing of Chief Suswam and his aide on Tuesday night.

“Council declares total war on criminal elements, bandits, and all forms of criminality in the state.

“This decision is coming when President Muhammadu Buhari has also declared war on anyone carrying AK47,” he said.

Ortom, however, informed that the council resolved to sensitise all schools in the state, including those in the three local government areas which make up Sankara, on the need to be security conscious in the face of general insecurity in the country.

“We will set up a committee to monitor the sensitisation while security will be mounted on strategic places.

“We will profile all schools in the state so they can recommend to us the best approach to employ in securing the educational sector,” he added.