Freed Jangebe Students Said Their School’s Security Guard Facilitated Their Abduction—Matawalle

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has said Jangebe schoolgirls revealed that the security guard in their school was involved in their abduction.

The governor stated this when he appeared on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, on Wednesday.

SaharaReporters had reported how over 270 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara were released on Tuesday.

Matawalle had earlier said he knew those behind the abductions in the state and that Nigerians would be shocked to hear the revelation.

However, when probed about it, the governor said the bandits who kidnapped the girls, identified the security guard of the school as the facilitator of the abduction.

Matawalle, however, did not reveal the abductors’ identities but promised a thorough investigation into the matter.

“…Even the watchman of the school…. The children have mentioned that when they were there; after releasing them, the bandits were telling them (the schoolgirls) to greet the watchman for them,” he said.

“They even mentioned his name that he is the one who gave them the go-ahead to come, so he was involved.

“They have said this in front of the commissioner of police in Zamfara state. An investigation will be carried out and all people involved will be known.”

Also speaking on the no-fly zone order over the state issued by President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor said he had accepted the decision of the president, but added that he should have been consulted before the decision was taken.

“I thought the security council should invite me so that I can come to inform them and give them more information that can help them to do whatever they want to do,” he said.