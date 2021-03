FULL LIST: 101 Boko Haram Suspects Detained In Lagos Since 2009 Without Trial

The Nigerian government has put 101 Boko Haram suspects in detention at the Kirikiri Maximum and Medium Custodial Centres in Lagos without trial – a facility where they have been since July 2009 without trial.

SaharaReporters learnt that the suspects were arrested in the North-East and moved to Lagos State where they had also been denied access to members of their families and lawyers.

File Photo

A group, Prisoners’ Rights Advocacy Initiative, has sued the Federal Government to court by filing a Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit on behalf of the 101 Boko Haram suspects.

SaharaReporters, which obtained the court papers and the names of the 101 suspects, gathered that the matter had been fixed for hearing on Monday, March 8, before Justice Liman at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The 101 Boko Haram suspects in detention without trial since 2009 are:

MUHAMMAD RIDWAN MALAM AJI MUHAMMAD BUKAR KACHALA UMARA TIJJANI IBRAHIM ABBA HASSAN MUHAMMAD TAHIR ABDURRAHMAN MUHAMMAD MUSA FUSHIMNGAMDU ISYAKU HALADU MUHAMMAD MUSA ABUBAKAR AMINAMI MUHAMMAD TAHIR MAHMUD TCHAD MUHAMMAD MUHAMMAD ABDULLAHI ADAMU IDRISS ABUBAKAR ADAMUALKASIM ABDULLAHI ABUBAKAR BAFFA AJIBUKAR MODUKIME SALE ALHAJI MODUGREMA AHMAD ABUZAR BABA GANAWALI YUNUSA IBRAHIM SABO ADAM KONTO MUHAMMAD MUKTAR ABBA HASSAN MUHAMMAD ABBA MAMMAN ABU UMARU ALI USMAN ABDULLAHI ABUBAKAR MUBI SALE ADAMU ABDULWAHEED IBRAHIM ALHAJI ABUBAKAR ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD ABUBAKAR IDRIS HASHIM ABU BARRA ABUBAKAR BABA GANAMODU MUHAMMAD ALI ABDULLAH ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD HILANTA MUHAMMAD MUKTAR ABDULWAHID ABDULSSALAM ADAMU ABDULLAHI ALIYU ABDULLAHI ALKASEEM ABDULAHI HUSAINI ALIYU ABDULLAHI ISAH HUSAINI YUSUF YUSUF MUHAMMAD HAMISU MUHAMMAD YAKUBU SALISU BILYAMINU BULAMA MUHAMMAD HARUNA UMARU ABDULLAHI ABUBAKAR HARUNA SHITU ABDUSALLAM MUHAMMAD KABIRU LADAN MANSUR MUHAMMAD ABDULLAH ALIYU ABDULMUMMEEN IBRAHIM MUHAMMAD LAWAN HARUNA ADAMU KABIRU IBRAHIM UMAR ABUBAKAR NASURU GARBA HAMZA YAKUBU MUSA ALI MUHAMMAD AUWAL NURA ABDULLAH SA’ADU ABDURRAUF SULAIMAN JIBIRIN YAKUBU BELLO ADAMU SAIDU MUHAMMAD JIDDA ABUBAKAR NA TUKA ABBA HASSAN MAJI UMARU UMARU ADAMU SUBARI IBRAHIM ABBA MUHAMMAD NUR HASSAN BABA GANA MUSA MUHAMMAD YUSUF SADIQ BUBA ADAMU MUSA MUSTAFA YAHYA MUHAMMAD MUKTAR UMARA TIJJANI UMAR BREMA SULEIMAN ADAMU MUHAMMAD MUAZU KABIRU AMINU SIRAJA ABDULLAH HUSAINI ABDULLAH HAMISU ABDULLAH ALIYU ABUBAKAR ISA AHMAD ALHAJI KAMBAR AUWAL MATI BASHIRU HAMISU AHMAD YUSUF