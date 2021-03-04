Imo State Majority Leader, Ogbuagu Impeached

The majority leader of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr. Uche Ogbuagu has been impeached.

Ogbuagu, who is representing Ikeduru State Constituency, was impeached on Thursday morning.

The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), later defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members of the House who impeached him argued that his defection, which came shortly after Emeka Ihedioha was removed as governor in January 2020 by the Supreme Court, was to enable him (Ogbuagu) emerge as a principal officer of the house.

Ogbuagu’s impeachment was announced by the Speaker, Paul Emezim, who presided over the plenary on Thursday.

A source in the state House of Assembly said, “The majority leader has been impeached. He was impeached as a result of his defection to the APC.”