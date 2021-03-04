Two Dead As Amotekun Battles Fulani Herdsman In Oyo

Two people are feared dead following a fight between a Fulani man and a Yoruba man at Aba Abugudu Market in the Atisbo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

This was even as two members of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, and a vigilante also sustained injuries during the fight which occurred on Monday.

According to Punch, the Amotekun operatives identified as Michael Oguntade and Yekini Tijani alongside the vigilante were trying to stop the fight when a Fulani man drew his cutlass, attacked them, and inflicted varying degrees of injury on them.

The state Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Olayinka Olayanju, who confirmed the incident, said the security operatives were rushed to the hospital.

He said, “Our men who were attacked are still in the hospital. A Fulani man and a Yoruba man were engaged in a fight at the Aba Agudugu Market. There were two Amotekun corps operatives there and some vigilantes. Our men, (Amotekun) were trying to break the fight.

“One of the Fulani men was said to have attacked our men with a cutlass, hitting him in the head. He attacked the other one, cutting him in the hand. Those attacked were rushed to the hospital, but those fighting continued with their fight.

“The police were said to have recovered two corpses but I don’t know who was killed. The police are in a better position to know.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, only confirmed that three persons were injured.

Fadeyi said: “Three persons sustained injuries –two Amotekun personnel and one other. The DPO Tede led the patrol team swiftly to the scene and took the injured to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is intensified.”